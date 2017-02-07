Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Extending Human Trafficking Protections to Teens
The state's safe harbor law shields adult victims of human trafficking from prosecution for prostitution or similar crimes. Democratic Rep. Teresa Fedor of Toledo wants to extend that to 16- and 17-year olds, which she says she'd wanted when the safe harbor law passed in 2012.
