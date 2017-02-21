Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Changing Eligibility Requirements on School Voucher Program
A lawmaker wants to change the eligibility rules for people who want to get scholarships from the state to send their kids to certain private schools. The plan is meant to provide more access for the middle class.
