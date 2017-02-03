Ohio Lawmaker Calls for Better Coordination on Lead Contamination Cases
State Rep. John Boccieri's district includes Sebring, OH, which experienced high lead levels in its drinking water last year. He says that local water authority operators are understaffed, and have trouble following through with health departments and residents on cases of contamination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Jan 29
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|Supercock
|41
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|TruthBeTold
|76,031
|Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject...
|Jan 26
|okimar
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|Jan 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC