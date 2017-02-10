Ohio groundhog Buckeye Chuck predicts more winter
Officials in Marion say Buckeye Chuck reportedly saw his shadow Thursday morning in the central Ohio city. Legend holds that winter will last another six weeks if the furry rodent sees his shadow on Feb. 2. If he doesn't see his shadow, then spring will come early.
