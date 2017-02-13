Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speech in Sandusky
By JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. John Kasich will deliver his annual State of the State speech in the lakeshore city of Sandusky. Kasich announced plans Monday to give the address on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, about 120 miles north of Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|3 hr
|Tim
|83
|Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020...
|4 hr
|Pete
|32
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Sbf302
|42
|kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
|Sun
|Ronald
|8
|Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh...
|Feb 11
|every troll here ...
|1
|The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Feb 9
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC