Ohio girl, 14, accused of shooting, killing father

11 hrs ago

A 14-year-old girl is facing an aggravated murder charge after police say she shot and killed her 71-year-old father, reports say. James Allen Ponder was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being shot in the face, but he died of his wounds, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer .

