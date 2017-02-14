Ohio Democrats Respond to Gov. Kasich's Proposed Tax Changes
Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say they plan to fight the tax changes outlined in Gov. John Kasich's proposed budget. Democrats say the income tax-break, coupled with a sales-tax increase , will not help lower- and middle- income Ohioans.
