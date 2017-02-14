Ohio Democrats Respond to Gov. Kasich...

Ohio Democrats Respond to Gov. Kasich's Proposed Tax Changes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say they plan to fight the tax changes outlined in Gov. John Kasich's proposed budget. Democrats say the income tax-break, coupled with a sales-tax increase , will not help lower- and middle- income Ohioans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 10 min dollah 105
News Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020... 31 min Pete 52
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... 14 hr They cannot kill ... 1
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Feb 12 Sbf302 42
News kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label Feb 12 Ronald 8
News Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh... Feb 11 every troll here ... 1
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,883,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC