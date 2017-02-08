Ohio dealer imprisoned for pregnant girlfrienda s drug death
A northeast Ohio drug dealer has pleaded guilty in the overdose death of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child and been sentenced to eight years in prison. The Akron Beacon Journal reports 22-year-old Rashon Williams was sentenced Tuesday on charges including involuntary manslaughter and heroin trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Jan 29
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|Supercock
|41
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|TruthBeTold
|76,031
|Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject...
|Jan 26
|okimar
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|Jan 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC