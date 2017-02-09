Ohio dad convicted of murder in beating of 3-year-old girl
A northeast Ohio man charged in the beating death of his 3-year-old daughter has been convicted of murder and sentenced to 23 years to life in prison. The Repository in Canton reports that a jury also convicted Mathew Miku of child endangering.
