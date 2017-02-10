Ohio Congressman becomes brigadier ge...

Ohio Congressman becomes brigadier general in National Guard

A congressman who serves as a colonel in the Ohio Army National Guard is being promoted to brigadier general. U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers' Friday promotion comes after a more than 30-year career in the National Guard.

