Ohio Congressman becomes brigadier general in National Guard
A congressman who serves as a colonel in the Ohio Army National Guard is being promoted to brigadier general. U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers' Friday promotion comes after a more than 30-year career in the National Guard.
