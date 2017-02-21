Ohio congress members seek investigation of Jewish community center bomb threats
Congress members from both political parties have found an issue they can agree upon: a rash of bomb threats to Jewish community centers around the country must stop. The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood was among ten community centers threatened on Monday, and dozens more threats were recorded in recent weeks.
