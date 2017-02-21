Ohio clergy first to recognize proposed 'Pastor Protection Act' is bogus: the Rev. Dr. J....
The Rev. Dr. J. Bennett Guess, guest columnist and community activist, argues that the "Pastor Protection Act" is not needed and serves to divert attention from more credible issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Feb 24
|Marlene K
|3
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Feb 21
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Feb 20
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC