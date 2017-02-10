Ohio city discusses raising age to bu...

Ohio city discusses raising age to buy tobacco products

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

TV reports that the Powell City Council Operations Committee discussed legislation with Ohio-based advocacy group Tobacco 21 that would raise the legal age limit to buy tobacco products to 21. Tobacco 21 has ongoing campaigns in Toledo and Dayton as well. Mayor Brian Lorenz says he wants to make sure the law is easily enforced and fair for all Powell residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Jan 29 They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Jan 29 Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Jan 29 Duck Fumfum 76,036
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... Jan 26 okimar 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... Jan 25 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC