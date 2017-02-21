Ohio cities could stop paying prevailing wage to construction workers under proposed bill
Local governments could opt out of paying Ohio's prevailing wage on public construction projects under a new proposal from state Sen. Matt Huffman. State law requires counties, cities, villages and townships to pay minimum wages and benefits, called prevailing wages, to construction workers on projects exceeding a certain cost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|4 hr
|BizzyBee
|2
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|Marlene K
|3
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Thu
|Frank Rizzo
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Feb 21
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Feb 20
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC