Ohio cities could stop paying prevailing wage to construction workers under proposed bill

12 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Local governments could opt out of paying Ohio's prevailing wage on public construction projects under a new proposal from state Sen. Matt Huffman. State law requires counties, cities, villages and townships to pay minimum wages and benefits, called prevailing wages, to construction workers on projects exceeding a certain cost.

