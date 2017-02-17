Ohio Cities Could Lose Millions of Dollars Again Under Kasich's New Budget Formula
Gov. John Kasich's proposed budget includes a change in the way a portion of the state's local government fund is distributed to communities. But leaders of some of Ohio's biggest cities and a group that represents communities across the state are fuming over that formula.
