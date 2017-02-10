Ohio beats Bowling Green 95-75 behind Simmons

Jaaron Simmons scored 26 points and had 11 assists, Jason Carter added 19 points, and Ohio beat Bowling Green 95-75 on Saturday to win its third straight. Kenny Kaminski scored 14 points with three steals, Gavin Block and Jordan Dartis had 12 points apiece, and the Bobcats made 11 of 24 3-pointers and outrebounded the Falcons 39-28.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.