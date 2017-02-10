Ohio beats Bowling Green 95-75 behind Simmons
Jaaron Simmons scored 26 points and had 11 assists, Jason Carter added 19 points, and Ohio beat Bowling Green 95-75 on Saturday to win its third straight. Kenny Kaminski scored 14 points with three steals, Gavin Block and Jordan Dartis had 12 points apiece, and the Bobcats made 11 of 24 3-pointers and outrebounded the Falcons 39-28.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio
|16 hr
|west coast
|1
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Thu
|Old School the First
|124
|House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena...
|Feb 16
|SirPrize
|11
|The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t...
|Feb 16
|LOCK HIM UP
|1
|Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020...
|Feb 15
|Deport Sassy
|53
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb 14
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Feb 12
|Sbf302
|42
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC