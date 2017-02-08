Ohio Auditor Backs Photo ID Bill to C...

Ohio Auditor Backs Photo ID Bill to Combat Food Stamp Fraud

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The Ohio Legislature is considering a bill to add the photos of food stamp recipients to their electronic benefit transfer or EBT cards. The idea is to stop food stamp fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... 18 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 30 min You are WRETCHED 37
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Jan 29 They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Jan 29 Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Jan 28 TruthBeTold 76,031
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... Jan 26 okimar 3
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,698,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC