Ohio 11 mins ago 5:39 p.m.Police: Ohio man accused of breaking puppy's leg with metal pipe

Police: Ohio man accused of breaking puppy's leg with metal pipe

An Ohio man accused of breaking a 7-week-old puppy's leg with a metal pipe has pleaded not guilty to a charge of cruelty to animals. The Springfield News-Sun reports that 24-year-old Malik Shaw pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals on Thursday in Clark County Municipal Court.

