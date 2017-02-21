NEWS Team NEO a 'single point of entr...

NEWS Team NEO a 'single point of entry' for Ohio polymer players

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

Plastics and polymers are a big economic growth driver for Northeast Ohio - and Team NEO is working to make sure it remains that way. "Polymers in general are growing, especially through additive manufacturing and 3-D printing," said Paul Boulier, Team NEO business attraction vice president, in a recent interview in Willoughby, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pridestaff drug test 10 hr rpgmonkey 1
Geo-Tech Polymers Mon Bill 1
News Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12) Feb 19 Pam 7
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Feb 18 Tim 5
News Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15) Feb 18 Jackie 5
News Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ... Feb 18 Jackie 2
Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio Feb 18 west coast 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC