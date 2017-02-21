New Ohio college scholarship grows in value each year
The University of Akron is aiming to encourage students to graduate within four years by offering a new scholarship that grows in value annually if recipients maintain a 2.0 GPA. State Department of Higher Education officials say the Akron Guarantee Scholarship program beginning this fall is the first of its kind in the state.
