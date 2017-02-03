Murder suspect faces 2nd trial over O...

Murder suspect faces 2nd trial over Ohio fire that killed 3

13 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Jury selection is beginning for the new trial of an Ohio man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents on the day he was to face trial on allegations of sexually assaulting the girl. A mistrial was declared last September in Robert Seman Jr.'s murder and arson case in Youngstown.

