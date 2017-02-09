More Ohio backsliding on tax expendit...

More Ohio backsliding on tax expenditures despite promising initiative: Matt A. Mayer

Gov. John Kasich's final proposed biennial budget again has spurred debate on Ohio's tax policies, including the use of tax expenditures . A tax expenditure is an exemption, deduction or credit provided to a group for a specific purpose -- such as the $800 tax cap on fractionally owned aircraft and the tax credit for campaign contributions.

