Missing Texas dad of 3 is found in Ohio, met someone online
Police in Ohio say they've safely located a father of three whose mysterious disappearance from the San Antonio area spurred weeks of searching by his family and volunteers. Police tell the Akron Beacon Journal a tip led them to 44-year-old Lee Arms near Bath Township.
