Lawmakers in Ohio want taxes on femin...

Lawmakers in Ohio want taxes on feminine products eliminated

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

House Bill 61's two sponsors, state Reps. Greta Johnson of Akron and Brigid Kelly of Oakley, are pushing for feminine hygiene products to be considered "medically necessary."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 23 hr Old School the First 124
News House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena... Thu SirPrize 11
News The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t... Thu LOCK HIM UP 1
News Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020... Feb 15 Deport Sassy 53
News Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec... Feb 14 They cannot kill ... 1
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Feb 12 Sbf302 42
News kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label Feb 12 Ronald 8
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC