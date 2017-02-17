Lawmakers in Ohio want taxes on feminine products eliminated
House Bill 61's two sponsors, state Reps. Greta Johnson of Akron and Brigid Kelly of Oakley, are pushing for feminine hygiene products to be considered "medically necessary."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|23 hr
|Old School the First
|124
|House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena...
|Thu
|SirPrize
|11
|The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t...
|Thu
|LOCK HIM UP
|1
|Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020...
|Feb 15
|Deport Sassy
|53
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb 14
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Feb 12
|Sbf302
|42
|kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
|Feb 12
|Ronald
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC