Lawmaker proposes death penalty for murder of first offenders, military personnel

A Northeast Ohio lawmaker's first bill in the General Assembly would expand the state's aggravated murder laws to allow the death penalty when the victim is a first responder or military member. A statehouse bill introduced by Rep. Dan Greenspan , a Republican from Westlake, would also expand penalties for felonious assault when the victim of the crime is a police officer, first responder, federal officer or military member.

