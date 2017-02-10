Lawmaker proposes death penalty for murder of first offenders, military personnel
A Northeast Ohio lawmaker's first bill in the General Assembly would expand the state's aggravated murder laws to allow the death penalty when the victim is a first responder or military member. A statehouse bill introduced by Rep. Dan Greenspan , a Republican from Westlake, would also expand penalties for felonious assault when the victim of the crime is a police officer, first responder, federal officer or military member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|1 hr
|Oh Yep
|49
|Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh...
|5 hr
|every troll here ...
|1
|The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Jan 29
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|Supercock
|41
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC