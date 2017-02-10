Kasich tax plan compliant with anti-tax pledge

By JULIE CARR SMYTH, AP Statehouse Correspondent COLUMBUS, Ohio - Conservative activist Grover Norquist said Tuesday that Gov. John Kasich's proposed tax reform package is disappointing but technically compliant with his organization's famous anti-tax pledge. Norquist, head of Americans for Tax Reform, told The Associated Press that further spending cuts would have been superior to more than $3 billion in tax increases over two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.