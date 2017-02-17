Kasich says phasing out Obamacare 'makes no sense'
" Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he supports repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act but thinks a plan floated by Congressional Republicans last week to phase out the expanded Medicaid program that's providing health care coverage to previously uninsured Ohioans is a "very bad idea." Kasich's comments came during an appearance Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" broadcast from Munich, where he's attending an international security conference.
