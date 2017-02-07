Judge weighs trial for suspect in officer's 1972 shooting

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, photo, Lori Cooper, left, discusses her efforts to bring to trial the suspect who shot her father, Columbus police officer Niki Cooper, in 1972, as Niki Cooper and partner Bob Stout, right, interrupted a burglary, in Columbus, Ohio. After her father's death three years earlier, Lori Cooper discovered the 82-year-old suspect was alive and living in Dayton, Ohio, about an hour away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.