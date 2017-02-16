Judge: Man can't be tried in forgotten '72 cop-shooting case
An 82-year-old man who was indicted, but never prosecuted, in the nonfatal shooting of an Ohio police officer almost 45 years ago cannot be tried now, a judge ruled Thursday. The case against Charles Hays fell through the cracks, and prosecutors acknowledged the state neglected the case.
