Jordan confronts protesters, finds no common ground
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan acknowledged protesters outside two events in his home district Monday -- a break with many other Capitol Hill colleagues who have largely avoided such scenes -- but was met with shouts of disapproval. The Ohio Republican, a 10-year veteran of the House and one of its most ardent conservatives, spoke with what his staff and protesters estimated were upward of 150 demonstrators in Marion, Ohio, at the historic home of former President Warren G. Harding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|13 hr
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Sun
|Pam
|7
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Sat
|Tim
|5
|Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15)
|Sat
|Jackie
|5
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Sat
|Jackie
|2
|Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio
|Feb 18
|west coast
|1
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Feb 16
|Old School the First
|124
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC