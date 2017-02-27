Investigation uncovers non-citizens registered to vote and illegally cast ballots in Ohio
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that his office has identified an additional 385 non-citizens registered to vote in Ohio, 82 of whom have been identified as having voted in at least one election. His office said this brought the total number of non-citizens on Ohio's voter roll to 821, with 126 of those individuals actually casting ballots.
