I-Team: Ohio dams inspected at least every 5 years
With that massive breach at a California dam leaving around 200000 people out of their homes, the 13abc I-Team getting answers about how Ohio dams are monitored. Ohio does not have any man-made lakes near as large as the one giving California problems but Ohio does inspect its dams at least once every 5 years.
