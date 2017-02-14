I-Team: Ohio dams inspected at least ...

I-Team: Ohio dams inspected at least every 5 years

2017-02-14

With that massive breach at a California dam leaving around 200000 people out of their homes, the 13abc I-Team getting answers about how Ohio dams are monitored. Ohio does not have any man-made lakes near as large as the one giving California problems but Ohio does inspect its dams at least once every 5 years.

