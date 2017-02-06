Hermitage police investigate fatal sh...

Hermitage police investigate fatal shooting

"We received a call from a male, the call went to the 911 center advising that he had shot his girlfriend and that he would surrender when we arrive, " said Hermitage Deputy Chief Adam Piccirillo. Authorities say one of two fraternity brothers involved in a fight near their central Pennsylvania university campus later died, and the other member was arrested on an assault charge.

