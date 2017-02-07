Hearing set for men accused of scamming $4M+ from government
Two men accused of scamming millions of dollars from a project to turn warheads into nuclear reactor fuel are due in South Carolina federal court later this month. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 27 in the wire fraud and conspiracy case against Phillip Thompson and Aaron Vennefron, according to federal court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Jan 29
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|Supercock
|41
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|TruthBeTold
|76,031
|Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject...
|Jan 26
|okimar
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|Jan 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC