Halt rush to resume Ohio executions b...

Halt rush to resume Ohio executions before courts rule on death...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Julie Walburn, Communications Chief for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, explains how an execution takes place at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville,OH, Monday, November 30, 2009. CINCINNATI -- State officials have urged the federal courts to allow the execution of Ronald Phillips, scheduled for Feb. 15, to go forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 7 hr nickie 45
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... 16 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... Thu spytheweb 2
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Jan 29 They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Jan 29 Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Jan 28 TruthBeTold 76,031
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,730 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC