Halt rush to resume Ohio executions before courts rule on death...
Julie Walburn, Communications Chief for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, explains how an execution takes place at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville,OH, Monday, November 30, 2009. CINCINNATI -- State officials have urged the federal courts to allow the execution of Ronald Phillips, scheduled for Feb. 15, to go forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|7 hr
|nickie
|45
|The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip...
|16 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Jan 29
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|Supercock
|41
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|TruthBeTold
|76,031
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC