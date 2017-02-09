Gov. Kasich tells Ohio newspaper edit...

Gov. Kasich tells Ohio newspaper editors, 'I want you to survive'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chief-Union

Gov. John Kasich talks to editors and publishers at the annual Ohio Newspaper Association convention in Columbus on Wednesday. Kasich is a self-proclaimed ally of the media in a time when members of the federal government and the media have clashed, while he has called the press "absolutely critical" to democracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chief-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 2 hr Hillbilly 44
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... 5 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... 20 hr spytheweb 2
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Jan 29 They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Jan 29 Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Jan 28 TruthBeTold 76,031
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,003 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC