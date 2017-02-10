GOP dilemma on health law taxes: To repeal or not to repeal?
In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kasich works to erase state's 'Rust Belt' label
|4 hr
|Ronald
|8
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|4 hr
|Smiles
|57
|Ohio governor delays 8 executions as court figh...
|Sat
|every troll here ...
|1
|The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip...
|Fri
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Feb 9
|spytheweb
|2
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Jan 29
|They cannot kill ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC