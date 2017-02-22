GOP congressmen in Ohio lay low amid ...

GOP congressmen in Ohio lay low amid town hall push

13 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Ohioans concerned about repeal of the Affordable Care Act and stoked by liberal groups opposed to President Donald Trump's actions have organized town halls across the battleground state during this week's congressional recess. GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, a conservative and 10-year House veteran, was an exception.

