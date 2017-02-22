GOP congressmen in Ohio lay low amid town hall push
Ohioans concerned about repeal of the Affordable Care Act and stoked by liberal groups opposed to President Donald Trump's actions have organized town halls across the battleground state during this week's congressional recess. GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, a conservative and 10-year House veteran, was an exception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pridestaff drug test
|Tue
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Mon
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Feb 18
|Tim
|5
|Amazon Ups Ohio Jobs To 1,000, Begins Collectin... (May '15)
|Feb 18
|Jackie
|5
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Feb 18
|Jackie
|2
|Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio
|Feb 18
|west coast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC