Geauga-County 57 mins ago 7:28 p.m.Geauga County man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
The Geauga County man charged with shooting a neighbor's dog faced a judge on Friday. Dennis Dudich pleaded not guilty to felony charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Select specialty hospital, Columbus Ohio
|13 hr
|west coast
|1
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Thu
|Old School the First
|124
|House Poised to Block D.C. Suicide Law but Sena...
|Thu
|SirPrize
|11
|The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t...
|Thu
|LOCK HIM UP
|1
|Trump's White House eyes potential foes in 2020...
|Feb 15
|Deport Sassy
|53
|Ohio Gov. Kasich plans State of the State speec...
|Feb 14
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Feb 12
|Sbf302
|42
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC