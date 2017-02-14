Four Ohio children dead of flu-relate...

Four Ohio children dead of flu-related illnesses

Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Four Ohio children have died of flu-related illnesses in the past two weeks as the number of cases statewide appears to be peaking, health officials said Monday. Two of the deaths were from Columbiana County in eastern Ohio, including a 6-year-old boy from Salem and a 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool, who died on Saturday.

