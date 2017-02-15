Fiat Temporarily Laying Off 3,200 Jee...

Fiat Temporarily Laying Off 3,200 Jeep Workers In Ohio

Fiat Chrysler says it will temporarily lay off about 3,200 workers at its assembly complex in Ohio as it shifts Jeep Cherokee production to Illinois.

