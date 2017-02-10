Farrell police investigate Friday mor...

Farrell police investigate Friday morning shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg at around 2 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of Market Street. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized 110 pounds of an African drug being shipped through Pittsburgh International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - 11 hr nickie 45
News The Latest: Activist faces felony charge in pip... 19 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... Thu spytheweb 2
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan 30 tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Jan 29 They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Jan 29 Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Jan 28 TruthBeTold 76,031
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC