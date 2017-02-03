Family of officer shot seeks trial of suspect 44 years later
The family of an Ohio police officer shot while interrupting a burglary almost 45 years ago is pushing for the elderly suspect to be brought to trial. Columbus police officer Niki Cooper was shot in the left arm in 1972 and didn't regain full use of the injured limb.
