Day care owner charged in Ohio toddler's pool drowning death

A northern Ohio woman who ran a home day care has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 22-month-old girl drowned in a pool there and her 23-month-old male cousin was hospitalized. Forty-eight-year-old Elizabeth Zenda, of Pittsfield Township, turned herself in at the Lorain County Sheriff's Office on Monday after being indicted last week on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

