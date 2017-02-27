Day care owner charged in Ohio toddler's pool drowning death
A northern Ohio woman who ran a home day care has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 22-month-old girl drowned in a pool there and her 23-month-old male cousin was hospitalized. Forty-eight-year-old Elizabeth Zenda, of Pittsfield Township, turned herself in at the Lorain County Sheriff's Office on Monday after being indicted last week on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio police must collect data on suspect race u...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Ohio businesses say border-adjustment tax plan ...
|Feb 25
|BizzyBee
|2
|Kim Kardashian admits Bruce Jenner gender trans... (Jun '15)
|Feb 24
|Marlene K
|3
|Woman charged with sex crime against 100-year-o...
|Feb 23
|Frank Rizzo
|1
|Pridestaff drug test
|Feb 21
|rpgmonkey
|1
|Geo-Tech Polymers
|Feb 20
|Bill
|1
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC