Dakota Access pipeline construction expected to get go-ahead

12 hrs ago

29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7... . FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has ... The developer of the stalled, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline could get clearance from the Army as early as Wednesday to finish the project.

