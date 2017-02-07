Dakota Access pipeline construction expected to get go-ahead
29, 2016, file photo, shows a section of the Dakota Access Pipeline under construction near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has notified Congress Tuesday, Feb. 7... . FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2016, file photo, heavy equipment is seen at a site where sections of the Dakota Access Pipeline were being buried near the town of St. Anthony in Morton County, N.D. The Army has ... The developer of the stalled, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline could get clearance from the Army as early as Wednesday to finish the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Jan 29
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|Supercock
|41
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|Jan 28
|TruthBeTold
|76,031
|Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject...
|Jan 26
|okimar
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|Jan 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC