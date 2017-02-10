Cursive writing could be making a comeback in Ohio schools
Powell Republican Andrew Brenner and Copley Republican Marilyn Slaby on Monday proposed House Bill 58, which would make cursive writing mandatory for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade. The bill has 13 additional Republicans co-sponsoring and aims to implement a standard for Ohio students to write legible cursive by the third grade and create readable documents by the fifth grade.
