Court filing: Ohio asked 7 states in vain for lethal drug

Ohio asked seven other states for a lethal injection drug in an unsuccessful attempt to continue putting inmates to death, according to a court filing. The prisons agency also tried in vain to obtain the active ingredient in the drug, pentobarbital, in hopes of having a compounded version made, the filing said.

