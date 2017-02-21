Costs may go up for Ohio license plates, driver's licenses
Ohio drivers may be paying more to get their license plate or driver's license under proposed changes to the state transportation budget. One change proposed Tuesday by the Ohio House of Representatives Finance Committee would allow county commissioners to levy a new $5 fee for Ohio license plates.
