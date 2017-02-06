Cleveland police say 7 dead from drug overdoses in 2 days
A spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office told cleveland.com an update is planned for Monday. More than 500 people died from overdoses in the county last year, nearly all from the effects of opiates such as painkillers and heroin.
