Cigarette, alcohol tax could affect Ohio businesses
Taxes on cigarettes would go up 65 cents a pack and a penny tax would be added to every glass of wine and beer under a budget proposal by Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Local business owners and employees said they're concerned this may lead them to lose their customers to stores across the Ohio River.
